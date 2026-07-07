Turkmenistan, Damen Shipyards discuss shipbuilding cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Turkmenistan and Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards discussed expanding cooperation in shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure during a meeting in the Netherlands.

This was reported in a press release issued by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

"The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and Damen Shipyards, including the possibility of jointly building vessels at the shipyard of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, visited the company's headquarters and met with its management, where the sides also discussed cooperation in dredging projects.

The embassy noted that Damen Shipyards has practical experience in dredging operations and has previously cooperated with Turkmenistan in this field.

According to the embassy, during the meeting, the ambassador said Turkmenistan continues to prioritize the development of maritime infrastructure, modernization of port facilities and the strengthening of transport and logistics connectivity.

"The Ambassador also informed the company about Turkmenistan’s intention to organize business events that will bring together senior representatives of major Dutch companies interested in the Turkmen market. Damen Shipyards was invited to actively participate in this initiative," the press release says.

The discussions come as Turkmenistan continues to develop its domestic shipbuilding industry through international partnerships. In May 2026, the country's first domestically built dry cargo vessel, Gadamly, completed its maiden international voyage to Baku after being constructed at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard in cooperation with South Korea's Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (KSIT). The project combined local production with Korean engineering expertise and technology transfer, highlighting Ashgabat's strategy of strengthening national shipbuilding capacity through cooperation with foreign partners.