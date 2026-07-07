Azerbaijan’s FM receives Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. On July 7, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received a delegation led by Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe, who was visiting our country.

This information was published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, it is reported that, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Zimbabwe, expanding interparliamentary cooperation, implementing the ASAN service model in the fields of education, tourism, the mining industry, agriculture, and the provision of public services, as well as opportunities for cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to developing relations with African countries and stated that reciprocal visits and parliamentary diplomacy are an important contribution to strengthening bilateral relations. In this context, the importance of continuing mutual support and cooperation within the framework of international organizations was noted.

The parties underscored the importance of the initiatives promoted by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the results achieved within the framework of COP29 in advancing the interests of developing countries.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Zimbabwe on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to cooperate closely with Zimbabwe during this crucial period. The parties emphasized the importance of joint efforts within the UN and other multilateral platforms to promote cooperation and adherence to the norms and principles of international law.

The parties also discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The minister also provided the other side with detailed information on the regional situation, the past conflict, and the current peace agenda, as well as on rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

Throughout the meeting, the parties exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.