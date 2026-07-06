Uzbekistan advances desert economy concept and major afforestation program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has reviewed a set of proposals aimed at combating desertification, advancing a desert economy, and introducing “green city” principles across the country .

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The presentation highlighted that climate change, water scarcity, land degradation and desertification are becoming increasingly urgent environmental challenges for the region, directly affecting agricultural sustainability, food security, public health and overall economic development. Around 80% of the country’s territory consists of desert and semi-desert zones, where salinization, and movement, dust storms and dry winds pose significant risks, particularly in Karakalpakstan, Bukhara, Navoi, Khorezm, as well as parts of Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya and Jizzakh regions.

It was noted that the drying of the Aral Sea has further intensified environmental pressures, leading to the formation of the Aralkum desert. In response, large-scale afforestation efforts continue in the Aral Sea region, including the planting of saksaul and other desert-adapted species. Over the past years, more than 2 million hectares of forest plantations have been established on the dried seabed.

Under the nationwide “Yashil Makon” program, more than 1 billion trees and shrubs have been planted, increasing the country’s green coverage from 8% in 2020 to 14.3% in 2025. Expansion of green belts and protective plantations is also ongoing in arid and border regions.

Looking ahead to 2026–2030, the proposals include restoring and establishing forests across 1.27 million hectares and creating 16,000 hectares of protective green belts in desert, mountain and foothill areas. Plans also include a 10,000-hectare green cover in Surkhandarya, an 84-kilometer “green wall” in Syrdarya’s border areas, and pilot applications of modern agro-technologies on degraded lands.

The President emphasized that desert areas should not be viewed solely as an environmental challenge, but also as a source of new economic opportunities. The concept of a “desert economy” was highlighted, focusing on income generation from unused and saline lands through desert plant seed production, nursery development, cultivation of halophytes, pasture improvement, livestock expansion, eco-tourism, and scientific research.

Additional initiatives include establishing desert plant nurseries in Karakalpakstan, conducting scientific expeditions to the dried Aral seabed, expanding pistachio plantations in the Babatag area, and developing halophyte gardens. A regional seed and drought-resistant plant bank is also planned, alongside efforts to attract international funding and private investment.

Regional cooperation was also emphasized, with presentation underlining that desertification and land degradation require a coordinated Central Asian response. Proposals include expanding the Central Asian Regional Research Center for Desertification Control and Desert Economy Development, strengthening joint projects under the “Green Shield” program, and developing a long-term strategy through 2040.

A major focus of the presentation was the transformation of Samarkand into a model “green city” under the “Green Samarkand” initiative. By 2030, the plan targets significant environmental improvements, including preventing 51,200 tons of air pollutants, cutting PM2.5 and PM10 particles by 50%, reducing construction dust by 80%, halving transport-related emissions, and increasing urban green zones to 30%.

A dedicated project office, “Yashil Samarkand,” will coordinate implementation across urban development, transport, industry, tourism, and utilities. The city will introduce strict green building standards, expand electric public transport with 50 electric buses, modernize traffic infrastructure, and gradually transition taxis and public transport to electric vehicles by 2030.

Other measures include the creation of artificial lakes and fountains, restoration of irrigation canals, and the development of a 102.7-kilometer green belt around the city. A 300-hectare “Green City Samarkand” zone is also planned, along with the relocation of environmentally harmful industrial facilities outside urban areas.

Waste management reforms under a “Zero Waste Samarkand” model, a carbon neutrality roadmap, and digital environmental monitoring platforms are also part of the strategy. Tourism and biodiversity initiatives will promote green hotels, urban biodiversity indices, and eco-tourism branding.

"The President of our country approved the proposals and issued relevant instructions to the responsible officials regarding combating desertification, the rational use of land and water resources, strengthening environmental requirements in urban planning, and creating a healthy environment for the population." the press service said in the statement.

In conclusion, President Mirziyoyev approved the proposals and issued directives to strengthen efforts in combating desertification, improving land and water management, tightening environmental standards in urban development, and ensuring a healthier living environment for the population.