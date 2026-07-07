President Tokayev signs decree to boost Kazakhstan's digital assets industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree aimed at stimulating the development of Kazakhstan's digital assets industry.

This was announced in a statement issued by the press service of the Kazakh president.

According to the statement, the decree, titled "On measures to stimulate and develop the digital assets industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan," marks the latest step in Kazakhstan's broader effort to establish a comprehensive regulatory and institutional framework for the sector.

The decision follows a series of legislative and regulatory reforms introduced earlier this year. From May 1, Kazakhstan brought into force a package of regulations implementing the country's new legal framework for digital assets. The measures established licensing rules for digital asset trading platform operators and exchanges, defined requirements for issuers and investors of digital financial assets, and introduced oversight mechanisms for the rapidly developing market.

The regulatory package also set requirements for organizations holding underlying assets, established rules for the issuance and circulation of digital financial assets, and introduced anti-money laundering requirements for certain market participants, including stablecoin issuers.

At the same time, Kazakhstan has continued advancing its broader digital finance agenda. In April, the National Bank approved rules governing the issuance, circulation, and redemption of the digital tenge, with the framework set to enter into force later this month.

The latest decree signals the authorities' intention to move beyond establishing a legal framework toward accelerating the industry's development. Kazakhstan has been positioning itself as one of Central Asia's leading jurisdictions for digital assets, seeking to attract investment while strengthening regulatory oversight and integrating digital financial technologies into the country's financial system.