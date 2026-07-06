Uzbekistan, Fergana seeks deeper tourism investment ties with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region is moving to expand tourism and investment cooperation with Chinese partners, following high-level talks focused on large-scale infrastructure, tourism development, and joint investment projects.

This was reflected in a statement from the Fergana regional administration following a meeting between Fergana region Governor Khairullo Bozorov and a Chinese delegation led by Ji Xiaodong.

The meeting, held at the Fergana district reception house, focused on implementing previously reached agreements and discussing new investment opportunities in the tourism sector across the region. The sides emphasized that cooperation between the two sides continues to develop on the basis of mutual benefit, trust, and long-term partnership.

Chinese investors were briefed on Fergana’s improving investment climate, which regional authorities said has become increasingly attractive for foreign capital, particularly in tourism and infrastructure development. Both sides exchanged views on expanding Chinese investment participation in key sectors of the regional economy.

A key item on the agenda was the presentation of a project to construct a modern international-standard zoo, designed to meet global requirements and serve as a new tourism landmark for the region. The concept, infrastructure plans, and expected economic impact were outlined during the discussions.

The sides also reviewed broader tourism development plans for the Shakhimardan and Yardan areas of Fergana district, including proposals to establish a dedicated tourism-focused special economic zone to boost visitor flows and investment activity.

“We fully support initiatives aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure and expanding international cooperation in this field,” regional officials said during the meeting.

Special attention was given to cross-border cooperation with neighboring Kyrgyzstan, which was described as an important factor in ensuring the successful implementation of regional tourism projects and improving connectivity for future investment initiatives.

Discussions also covered logistics development and the production of construction materials, alongside proposals to improve the efficiency and investment attractiveness of ongoing tourism projects by incorporating international best practices, including Chinese experience in infrastructure planning and tourism management.

Governor Khairullo Bozorov expressed full support for the proposed initiatives, and both sides agreed to continue cooperation through large-scale integrated investment projects aimed at accelerating regional development and strengthening long-term economic ties.