Speaker of National Assembly of Zimbabwe arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on 5 July.

The Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the Head of the Milli Majlis Working Group for inter-parliamentary relations with Zimbabwe Mahir Suleymanli and other officials.

During the visit Speaker Jacob Mudenda will have a number of meetings with officials of our country; opinions will be exchanged as to continued development of the bilateral relations.