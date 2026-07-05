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Speaker of National Assembly of Zimbabwe arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

Politics News 5 July 2026 18:29 (UTC +04:00)
Speaker of National Assembly of Zimbabwe arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on 5 July.

The Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the Head of the Milli Majlis Working Group for inter-parliamentary relations with Zimbabwe Mahir Suleymanli and other officials.

During the visit Speaker Jacob Mudenda will have a number of meetings with officials of our country; opinions will be exchanged as to continued development of the bilateral relations.

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