President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies updated travel rules with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. President Sadyr Japarov ratified an agreement updating the list of documents accepted for mutual travel between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

This was reported by in a press release issued by the press office of the Kyrgyz president.

The law ratifies an exchange of diplomatic notes between the foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, forming an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Russian government on the travel regime for citizens of both countries, the report noted.

"The exchange of notes is aimed at concluding an international treaty providing for the updated list of travel documents for mutual trips by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation," the statement said.

According to the reports, under the agreement, Russian citizens will be able to travel to, stay in and move around Kyrgyzstan using a domestic passport, an international passport, diplomatic or service passports, or a certificate of return to Russia.

Kyrgyz citizens, in turn, will be able to enter, stay in and travel within Russia using a national ID card, an international passport, diplomatic or service passports, a seafarer's passport (where applicable), or a certificate of return to Kyrgyzstan.

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on June 10, 2026.

The ratification comes as Russia continues to update its migration and border control procedures for citizens of visa-free countries. Since July 1, 2026, foreign nationals from visa-free CIS states, including Kyrgyzstan, have been required to submit advance electronic travel notifications before entering Russia, while biometric identification at border checkpoints remains in force.

Against this backdrop, Bishkek and Moscow have been updating the legal framework governing mutual travel documents to keep bilateral travel procedures aligned with the latest administrative requirements.