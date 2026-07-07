Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan step up political and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari discussed expanding political, trade, and investment cooperation during talks in Kyrgyzstan.

This was published in a press release issued by the press office of the Kyrgyz president on June 7.

According to the report, the leaders held extensive talks on a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues. Welcoming his counterpart, Japarov recalled their previous meeting during his state visit to Islamabad in December 2025, saying it had opened a new chapter in bilateral relations and strengthened political trust.

"I am confident that today's meeting will give new substance to our cooperation and provide a good opportunity to strengthen political dialogue, as well as elevate trade and economic ties to a qualitatively new level," Japarov said.

The Kyrgyz president also stressed the importance of regularly holding business forums, exhibitions, and B2B meetings, the press release says.

According to the press office, Japarov also reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to implement joint projects with Pakistan in the halal industry, agricultural processing, logistics, tourism, energy, and manufacturing.

For his part, Zardari said there was considerable potential to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and humanitarian affairs, the press release noted. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"Geographical proximity and our shared heritage on the continent have historically brought our peoples closer together, and today there are no obstacles to further strengthening and deepening our partnership," Zardari stated.

According to the press release, the presidents reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular political dialogue and expanding bilateral contacts at all levels.

For reference, Pakistan is one of Kyrgyzstan's key partners in South Asia, and both countries have been working to expand cooperation in trade, transport, investment, and regional connectivity. The countries have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992 and have gradually expanded cooperation through bilateral mechanisms and regional organizations, including the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). In recent years, both countries have placed increasing emphasis on transport connectivity, trade, and investment, viewing closer links between Central and South Asia as a shared strategic priority.

Connectivity has become one of the main drivers of bilateral ties. During Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's visit to Pakistan in late 2025, the two sides signed a broad package of agreements covering trade, agriculture, energy, education, customs cooperation, and the use of Pakistani ports, while reaffirming their intention to expand economic cooperation.

Economic cooperation remains below its potential but continues to gain momentum. In 2025, the two countries agreed to work toward increasing bilateral trade to $100 million, alongside reviving the Joint Business Council, organizing business forums, and strengthening private-sector cooperation. Officials from both sides have also identified transport, logistics, agriculture, energy, and education among the priority areas for future partnership.