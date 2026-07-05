AZAL announces possible delays and rescheduling of Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. A number of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights scheduled to operate on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route on July 5, 2026, may be delayed or rescheduled due to unstable weather conditions in Nakhchivan.

This is stated by the press service of AZAL.

"Passengers will be promptly informed of any possible changes.

We would like to note that Azerbaijan's national air carrier makes all decisions solely to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, acting in full compliance with international aviation safety standards," the statement said.

