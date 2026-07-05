“AzerGold” CJSC marks 10th anniversary with visits to Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the commencement of operations of "AzerGold" CJSC, the management of the state company, along with representatives of its subsidiaries, "Dashkasan Damir Filiz" LLC and "AzerBlast" LLC — visited the Alley of Honor to pay tribute to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laying flowers at his monument.

As part of the visit, the memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also commemorated. Fresh flowers were laid on her grave as an expression of respect for her scientific legacy and rich life dedicated to serving humanity.

Subsequently, the visitors proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs, where they honoured the memory of Azerbaijan’s heroic sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. Flowers were laid at the graves of the martyrs, and their cherished memory was commemorated with deep gratitude and respect.

It should be noted that "AzerGold" established in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated February 11, 2015, underwent state registration and commenced its operations on July 5, 2016. Operating for 10 years towards the efficient and sustainable management of Azerbaijan's mineral resources. Through the exploration and development of mineral deposits, extraction of precious metals, and their sale in domestic and international markets, the state-owned Company continues to contribute to the country’s economic growth, export potential, and social development.