AzerGold’s 25th Coin Collection Dedicated to the State Company’s 10th Anniversary

"AzerGold" CJSC has presented a specially designed anniversary coin collection to the public, marking the 10th anniversary of its operations.

The collection reflects the contributions made by "AzerGold" CJSC to the development of the national mining industry over the past decade.

The obverse of the gold and silver coins features elements symbolizing AzerGold’s corporate identity and operational focus, while the Company's logo is positioned in the center.

The concentric circular lines encompassing the composition represent sustainable development, momentum, and a forward-looking strategic vision.

The spiral relief surrounding the number "10" - the primary element of the coin -resembles an aerial view of an open-pit mine, creating the visual effect of a stepped structure descending toward the center.

The depiction of the quarry emphasizes the conversion of underground resources into economic value through the integration of human labor, science, and technology.

The dates "2016–2026" inscribed on the coins symbolize the 10-year operational path of AzerGold.

The collection is minted from gold and silver raw materials extracted domestically by the state company.

Distinguished by both their aesthetic design and commemorative value, the items have been produced in a limited edition.

The coin collection is available for purchase at the "AzerGold" CJSC Sales and Exchange Center, located at 3 Bulbul Avenue in Baku, as well as via the online sales platform www.azergold.gift.