Circassian expert highlights historical justice as critical challenge

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 6. Ensuring historical justice is a critical challenge, Fatima Tlis, Journalist, Member of the Council, and Expert Advisor to the World Circassian Agency, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She made the announcement during a panel discussion on “Ethnic and Cultural Diversity as a Treasure of Humanity” as part of the international conference on “Cultural and ethnic diversity: lessons from history, contemporary challenges” in Shusha.

“If a people retains its aspiration for freedom and its national identity, then attempts to erase it from the pages of history or assimilate it within artificially created administrative borders are doomed to failure. As long as the historical homeland of the Circassians remains a territory of colonial oppression, where the study of the native language is restricted, and the right of return is blocked, and as long as the constitutions of the national republics continue to be stripped of their sovereign substance, the Circassian issue will remain an unresolved problem and a source of tectonic political changes,” she said.

An international conference on the topic “Cultural and Ethnic Diversity: Lessons from History, Contemporary Challenges” is taking place in Shusha. The event is organized by the “Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity” Public Association in partnership with the “Silk Road” Public Association for Cultural and Historical Research. Representatives from Azerbaijan, the United States, France, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Türkiye, and Georgia are participating in the conference.