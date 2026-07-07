Uzbek President reviews oil and gas sector's readiness for 2026–2027 winter

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed preparations in the country's oil and gas sector for the 2026–2027 autumn-winter season, with a focus on ensuring reliable energy supplies for households, social facilities, and the economy.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the presidential press service, the government approved a set of measures covering natural and liquefied gas supplies, repairs to main and regional gas networks, fuel stockpiling, and the readiness of emergency response teams.

As part of the preparations, authorities plan to replace 53.7 kilometers of defective sections of main gas pipelines and carry out major overhauls of 77 gas pumping units at compressor stations before the start of the heating season.

The government also plans to modernize the gas distribution system by switching 220,000 households in 881 mahallas from a three-stage to a two-stage distribution scheme to improve gas supply and reduce technical losses. In addition, 711.9 kilometers of gas networks and 400 gas distribution stations will undergo major repairs and reconstruction.

For the heating season, Uzbekistan expects to supply 325,700 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), including 8,200 tons for 104,700 consumers living in 229 remote settlements.

Fuel reserves are also being expanded ahead of winter. Authorities plan to build a reserve of 120,000 tons of gasoline for December and January, while thermal power plants are expected to receive 4.161 million tons of coal during the heating season.

To ensure uninterrupted operations, repair work will be carried out on 90 technological units across Uzbekneftegaz facilities, helping maintain stable production and energy supplies.

"It was noted that preparatory work should not be limited to the oil and gas industry alone," the press service said in the statement.

Mirziyoyev stressed that winter preparations should extend beyond the oil and gas sector and be coordinated with the country's power and municipal utilities. He instructed republican and regional commissions to oversee preparations and maintain continuous monitoring of implementation.

The president also directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all planned measures and guarantee the stable supply of natural gas, LPG, and other fuels to households and social facilities throughout the autumn-winter season.