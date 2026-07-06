European Commission President's visit shows growing role of Azerbaijan in system of international relations - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Azerbaijan shows that the strategic partnership between the country and the European Union has reached a new stage and that Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly important role in the system of international relations, MP Soltan Mammadov told Trend.

The MP noted that this visit once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan is one of the main pillars of reliable political dialogue, transport and communication links, and economic cooperation between Europe and Asia.

"In today's complex geopolitical conditions, energy security, sustainable logistics routes, and green energy have become priority directions of the global agenda.

In this regard, the consistent policy and large-scale infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan in recent years have further increased the strategic importance of our country. It's no coincidence that the European Union considers Azerbaijan to be a reliable and long-term partner in the region and is interested in expanding cooperation in new directions. This provides the basis for further deepening relations based on mutual interests in the long term, and for making a significant contribution to strengthening stability, economic integration, and sustainable development in the region," he said.

Mammadov pointed out that a statement made by President Ilham Aliyev during the visit of the President of the European Commission to Azerbaijan clearly revealed the country's foreign policy priorities, strategic vision, and approach to international cooperation.

"In particular, the emergence of new content in energy cooperation, the development of renewable energy sources, and the increasing strategic importance of the Middle Corridor indicate that the partnership has become broader and more multifaceted. At the same time, Azerbaijan has been implementing a consistent and constructive policy in recent years to strengthen the climate of trust in the region. Official Baku is taking consistent steps to contribute to the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. In this regard, the removal of transit restrictions with Armenia and the start of energy supplies are a concrete expression of our country's commitment to peace. This approach shows that Azerbaijan intends to make peace a reality not only through political statements, but also through concrete steps," added the MP.