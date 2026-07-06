Azerbaijan approves amendment to law "On protection of greenery"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. An amendment has been approved regarding the removal of greenery on agricultural lands intended for planting and perennial crops in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an amendment to the law "On protection of greenery".

According to the document, no restoration cost will be paid for the cutting of shrubs, flowers, and herbaceous plants on agricultural lands intended for planting and perennial crops.

The amendment also clarifies the explanation of the concepts of trees and shrubs. Thus, according to the document, a tree is a perennial plant with a woody main stem and canopy, branching above the soil surface, and a shrub is a perennial plant with woody stems and canopy, without a clearly defined main stem, branching from the soil surface (from the root neck).

The law emphasized that information proceedings will be carried out regarding the cutting of bushes.

If there is a case for cutting bushes, the applicant shall provide information to the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority through the information system of the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority, including the number, genus, species, height, photo of the bushes to be cut, the size of the area (in hectares) where those bushes are located, the case that necessitated the cutting of the bushes, a copy of the document confirming the right to ownership, lease or use of the land plot where the bushes are located, as well as, if the applicant is an individual, his/her surname, first name, patronymic and personal identification number (FIN), if the applicant is an individual engaged in entrepreneurial activity without creating a legal entity, also a copy of the certificate confirming his/her tax registration, and if the applicant is a legal entity, a copy of the extract from the state register of legal entities.