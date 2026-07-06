President of Pakistan Zardari arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan on July 6.

According to the press release, in the course of the visit, Zardari is scheduled to hold talks with President Sadyr Japarov on bilateral cooperation and attend a cultural event.

“During the visit, the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan will discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects for further strengthening cooperation,” the press release says.

According to the statement, President Sadyr Japarov welcomed Zardari at Issyk-Kul International Airport, where an official reception ceremony with an honor guard took place.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992 and have gradually expanded cooperation through bilateral mechanisms and regional organizations, including the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). In recent years, both countries have placed increasing emphasis on transport connectivity, trade, and investment, viewing closer links between Central and South Asia as a shared strategic priority.

Connectivity has become one of the main drivers of bilateral ties. During Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's visit to Pakistan in late 2025, the two sides signed a broad package of agreements covering trade, agriculture, energy, education, customs cooperation, and the use of Pakistani ports, while reaffirming their intention to expand economic cooperation.

Economic cooperation remains below its potential but continues to gain momentum. In 2025, the two countries agreed to work toward increasing bilateral trade to $100 million, alongside reviving the Joint Business Council, organizing business forums, and strengthening private-sector cooperation. Officials from both sides have also identified transport, logistics, agriculture, energy, and education among the priority areas for future partnership.