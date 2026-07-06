President of Pakistan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on July 6-9.

This was announced in a press release published by the Kyrgyz presidential administration on June 6.

"During the visit, high-level talks in an expanded format will be held in Cholpon-Ata to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the UN, SCO, OIC and ECO," the press release said.

According to the presidential administration, the visit will take place at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The administration noted that the visit is expected to contribute to the further development of bilateral partnership and friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992 and have gradually expanded cooperation through bilateral mechanisms and regional organizations, including the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). In recent years, both countries have placed increasing emphasis on transport connectivity, trade and investment, viewing closer links between Central and South Asia as a shared strategic priority.

Connectivity has become one of the main drivers of bilateral ties. During Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's visit to Pakistan in late 2025, the two sides signed a broad package of agreements covering trade, agriculture, energy, education, customs cooperation and the use of Pakistani ports, while reaffirming their intention to expand economic cooperation.

Economic cooperation remains below its potential but continues to gain momentum. In 2025, the two countries agreed to work toward increasing bilateral trade to $100 million, alongside reviving the Joint Business Council, organizing business forums and strengthening private-sector cooperation. Officials from both sides have also identified transport, logistics, agriculture, energy and education among the priority areas for future partnership.