“SİMA İmza” on the “UForex” Platform: Open Your Account Online!

SİMA, the next-generation digital signature, has launched a partnership with “Unicapital” OJSC.

It is now possible to open an account online on “Unicapital’s” “UForex” platform, uforex.az, using “SİMA İmza”. With this solution, the system instantly verifies whether the person applying to open an account is the actual signature holder through “SİMA İmza’s” artificial intelligence and biometric technologies.

The process takes just a few seconds within the platform. First, the applicant’s facial features are analyzed. Then, the system prevents any attempt to use a photo or video and confirms that the person is real. Finally, the signing process is completed, and the investment account is activated immediately.

The main purpose of this integration is to protect user security, speed up processes, and provide customers with fast and convenient investment experience.

About “SİMA İmza”

SİMA, the next-generation digital signature, was developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company of AZCON Holding. Currently, the “SİMA İmza” mobile application has been downloaded more than 6.5 million times. Users can obtain the digital signature free of charge through the “SİMA İmza” mobile application without visiting any customer service point.