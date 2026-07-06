Azebaijan's Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 6.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, a strong protest was expressed regarding the drone attack on a SOCAR gas station in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine on the evening of July 5, and a corresponding note was presented to the Russian side.

It was recalled at the meeting that the drone attack in question was not the first such incident, and that SOCAR facilities in Ukraine had previously been subjected to military strikes and other destructive effects of military operations, including attacks on a gas distribution compressor station and an oil base in Odesa, resulting in significant material damage and injuries among the company's employees.

It was noted that the continuation of such cases, despite repeated warnings, indicates that the attacks were carried out purposefully.

The meeting also highlighted several air strikes that damaged the buildings of our Embassy in Kiev and the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv, and stressed the importance of strictly adhering to the obligations to protect the buildings of diplomatic and consular missions in accordance with the Vienna Conventions.

The Russian side was called upon to conduct a thorough investigation of all the above-mentioned facts, provide an appropriate explanation for the events that occurred, and also comply with international obligations to protect civilian objects and diplomatic missions.