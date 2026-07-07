Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan sign joint statement on strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan signed a joint statement laying the foundation for a strategic partnership.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press office of the Kygyz president following talks between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.

"The sides formalized the outcomes of the negotiations by signing a Joint Statement, which will lay the foundation for establishing a strategic partnership and define key priorities for deepening trade, economic and investment cooperation," the statement said.

According to the press service, the joint statement reflects the two countries' commitment to maintaining regular political dialogue and expanding contacts at all levels.

The document was signed during Zardari's official visit to Kyrgyzstan, which runs from July 6 to 9.

For reference, Pakistan is one of Kyrgyzstan's key partners in South Asia, and both countries have been working to expand cooperation in trade, transport, investment, and regional connectivity. The countries have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992 and have gradually expanded cooperation through bilateral mechanisms and regional organizations, including the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). In recent years, both countries have placed increasing emphasis on transport connectivity, trade, and investment, viewing closer links between Central and South Asia as a shared strategic priority.

Connectivity has become one of the main drivers of bilateral ties. During Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's visit to Pakistan in late 2025, the two sides signed a broad package of agreements covering trade, agriculture, energy, education, customs cooperation, and the use of Pakistani ports, while reaffirming their intention to expand economic cooperation.

Economic cooperation remains below its potential but continues to gain momentum. For instance, in 2025, the two countries agreed to work toward increasing bilateral trade to $100 million, alongside reviving the Joint Business Council, organizing business forums, and strengthening private-sector cooperation. Officials from both sides have also identified transport, logistics, agriculture, energy, and education among the priority areas for future partnership.