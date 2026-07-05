Poland strengthens investment presence in Azerbaijan’s economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. In the first quarter of this year, Poland’s direct investment in Azerbaijan’s economy totaled $2.3 million, which is $2.3 million or 61.5 times higher than the corresponding period of last year.

This is stated in the report "Foreign Direct Investment Attracted to Azerbaijan’s Economy and Directed to Foreign Economies in the First Quarter of 2026," published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, in addition, the data shows that over the reporting period, Poland’s share of total foreign direct investment directed to Azerbaijan amounted to 0.1%.

In the first quarter of 2026, the volume of foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan’s economy reached $1.720 billion. This is $201.2 million, or 13.2%, more than in the same period of 2025.

In addition, it is noted that during the same period, the volume of direct investment from Azerbaijan into foreign economies amounted to $1.11 billion, which is $794.7 million, or 3.5 times, higher than the figure for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Trend, Tadeusz Białek, president of the Polish Bank Association (PBA), stated that goodwill and mutual respect between our peoples create favorable conditions for the further development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to him, the Polish Bankers’ Association’s sustained cooperation with the Azerbaijan Bankers’ Association (ABA) began in 2024.

"In November 2024, we organized a study visit for Azerbaijani bankers who are experts in cybersecurity and payment systems. Two weeks later, in early December 2024, during a visit to Poland by ABA Director General Yunus Abdulov, we signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Development of Bilateral Relations. "In October 2025, we hosted another ABA delegation, this time consisting of specialists in retail banking and bancassurance, for whom a study tour with a customized program was also organized," he said.

The PBA President noted that delegations from the Association of Polish Banks visited Baku in 2024 and 2025.

He emphasized that he views the development of the partnership between the banking associations of Poland and Azerbaijan positively.

As Tadeusz Białek stated, no joint working groups or permanent platforms for exchanging experience between the two associations have been established at this time.

"First, we need to gain a deeper understanding of the scope of activities of both associations, as well as the specific features of how the banking systems in each country operate. Azerbaijan’s banking system offers high-quality payment services using cutting-edge technological solutions. The ABA is also actively engaged in professional development, offering educational programs that ensure a high professional standard among employees of the association’s member banks. This year, we plan to organize another study visit to Poland for a group of Azerbaijani bankers, so the process of exploring avenues for closer cooperation will continue," he noted.

Furthermore, Białek noted that, as of the end of 2024, exports from Poland to Azerbaijan amounted to approximately $128 million, while imports from Azerbaijan to Poland totaled about $8.5 million.

"This represents less than 0.05% of Poland’s total exports and less than 0.01% of its imports. Of course, trade volumes are growing steadily year after year, but current figures remain relatively low. At present, the trade finance divisions of our countries’ banks are successfully meeting the needs of businesses on both sides, and we have not received any indications of serious problems," he said.

The President of the PBA noted that the goodwill and mutual respect between our peoples create favorable conditions for the further development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland.

"Thanks to the beauty of Azerbaijan’s natural landscapes and its traditional hospitality, the flow of tourists from Poland is growing. Close ties between our banking associations will also contribute to the further development of cooperation between our countries, which will benefit both sides," Tadeusz Białek concluded.