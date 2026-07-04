Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar.

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate June 22 1.7 June 29 1.7 June 23 1.7 June 30 1.7 June 24 1.7 July 1 1.7 June 25 1.7 July 2 1.7 June 26 - July 3 1.7 Average weekly price 1.7 Average weekly price 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0108 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate grew by 0.0003 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.9385 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate June 22 1. 9474 June 29 1.9351 June 23 1. 9414 June 30 1.9362 June 24 1.9317 July 1 1.9394 June 25 1.9324 July 2 1.9359 June 26 - July 3 1.9459 Average weekly price 1.9382 Average weekly price 1.9385

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles went up by 0.0228 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 01099 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.1839 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate June 22 2.321 June 29 2.1687 June 23 2.2998 June 30 2.2078 June 24 2.281 July 1 2.1697 June 25 2.2735 July 2 2.182 June 26 - July 3 2.1915 Average weekly price 2.2938 Average weekly price 2.18394

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0.0002 compared to the previous week.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

Date Exchange rate Date Exchange rate June 22 0.0366 June 29 0.0365 June 23 0.0366 June 30 0.0364 June 24 0.0366 July 1 0.0364 June 25 0.0365 July 2 0.0364 June 26 - July 3 0.0363 Average weekly price 0.0366 Average weekly price 0.0364

Data for June 26th wasn't released due to the Armed Forces Day in Azerbaijan.

According to the CBA's annual report, the manat's exchange rate against foreign currencies in 2025 was determined based on the balance of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market.

It was noted that throughout the year, the official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar was determined based on the average rate of interbank transactions (including auctions and non-auction transactions on the Bloomberg platform) and averaged 1.7 manat per day.

"The foreign currency purchase and sale rates set by commercial banks were set within a range close to the official rate. Thus, the average daily purchase rate by banks was 1.6948 manat per US dollar, and the selling rate was 1.7018 manat. The average daily purchase rate per US dollar differed from the official rate by 0.31%, and the selling rate by 0.11%," the report said.

In 2025, the CBA held 98 foreign exchange auctions to sell foreign currency by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

"At these auctions, market demand for foreign currency was fully met. Overall, stability in the foreign exchange market continued to play a key role in ensuring price stability during the reporting year. In 2025, purchases of cash foreign currency by exchange offices exceeded sales by $423 million. A decrease in the dollarization of resident individual deposits in 2025 by 2.6 percentage points to 28% indicates optimistic expectations regarding the exchange rate. Under these conditions, the foreign exchange reserves of the CBA grew in 2025," added the report.