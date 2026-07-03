UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Xiaojun Grace Wang as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Government of Turkmenistan on July 2.

"Xiaojun Grace Wang assumed her new duties on 1 July," the press release said.

According to the government, Wang succeeds Dmitry Shlapachenko, who had served as the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan since 2021.

The press release noted that Wang brings 28 years of experience in international development, having held senior positions focused on sustainable development, multilateral partnerships, and resource mobilization for global initiatives.

Moreover, the information says that, before her appointment to Turkmenistan, Wang headed a trust fund at the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, where she oversaw activities supporting sustainable development.

The government added that Wang has also worked in research institutions, foundations, and media organizations across Asia and Europe, expressing confidence that her experience will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the UN and Turkmenistan in advancing the sustainable development agenda.

Meanwhile, the United Nations in Turkmenistan serves as a development partner, endorsing national priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021-2025/2026-2030). The Country Team, led by the UN Resident Coordinator, collaborates with the government on health, education, economic, and social reforms. Key focuses include people-centered governance, inclusive economic growth, and quality services. Major UN agencies involved are UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, and UNODC.

Additionally, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia addresses regional security. Key projects encompass legal aid strengthening, violence protection for women and children, trade improvement, water resource management, and pandemic preparedness, supported by significant government financial contributions.