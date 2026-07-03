Uzbekistan aims for aquaculture growth through S. Korean cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Uzbekistan and South Korea are exploring opportunities to implement new investment and technology projects to deepen cooperation in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan following the meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Jamshid Abduzukhurov and a South Korean delegation led by Han Yong-seon, chairman of the Jeju Fisheries and Aquaculture Cooperative.

According to the ministry, the talks focused on the current state of bilateral cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture, future development prospects, and the implementation of joint investment and innovation projects.

The ministry emphasizes that, in the course of the meeting, the Uzbek side highlighted South Korea’s advanced expertise in marine aquaculture, efficient water resource management, recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), digitalization, and scientific research.

“We see significant opportunities to strengthen cooperation in freshwater aquaculture, introduce advanced farming technologies, and expand scientific collaboration between our institutions,” Abduzukhurov said during the talks.

The sides also discussed developing trout and sturgeon farming in Uzbekistan’s mountainous regions, introducing new seafood production technologies, training specialists, and launching joint investment projects.

The South Korean delegation presented Jeju Province’s modern aquaculture systems, research infrastructure, food safety standards, export logistics, and land-based seawater aquaculture technologies.

“Our cooperative produces tens of thousands of tons of seafood annually and exports to markets including Japan, the United States, Canada, and Vietnam,” Han Yon Son said, outlining South Korea’s aquaculture capabilities.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding long-term cooperation through technology transfer, scientific exchange, investment attraction, and joint projects aimed at boosting Uzbekistan’s aquaculture sector.