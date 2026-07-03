Turkmenistan, Japan discuss expanding business cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Turkmenistan and Japan have discussed expanding bilateral business cooperation during a working visit by a Turkmen delegation to Japan.

This was reported by Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry following talks between Takafumi Suzuki, Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Koji Hachiyama, Deputy Secretary General of the GREEN EXPO 2027 Association, and a Turkmen delegation led by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov.

"The sides discussed the further development of Turkmen-Japanese business cooperation, the organization of the Turkmen-Japanese Business Forum in Tokyo in 2027 with the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as matters related to Turkmenistan's participation in the GREEN EXPO 2027 International Horticultural Exhibition," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the visit was held as part of preparations for the GREEN EXPO 2027 International Horticultural Exhibition. The event is scheduled to take place in Yokohama from March 19 to September 26, 2027.

The Turkmen delegation participated in plenary and panel sessions, technical visits, and meetings. Discussions focused on national pavilion management, logistics, the organization of Turkmenistan's National Day, and other exhibition-related issues, the ministry said.

For reference, Japanese companies have long been involved in major industrial projects in Turkmenistan. Among the most prominent are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Sojitz Corporation, which participated in the construction of the gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal Province, one of the country's flagship gas-processing projects. Japanese firms have also taken part in petrochemical and fertilizer projects implemented jointly with Turkmen state enterprises.

Economic cooperation received fresh momentum during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit to Japan in April 2025. During the visit, Turkmen and Japanese organizations signed a package of agreements and memorandums covering energy, gas chemistry, transport, environmental technologies, and industrial cooperation. According to official reports, the value of the signed documents exceeded $1 billion. This underscored Japan's role as one of Turkmenistan's key technology and industrial partners in Asia.

In March, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov met with Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu. The sides reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future cooperation. They also highlighted progress achieved through recent high-level visits. During the meeting, the Turkmen side reiterated its readiness to host a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.