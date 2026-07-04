Uzbekistan’s wholesale trade turnover rises 15.4% in Jan-May 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Uzbekistan’s wholesale trade turnover reached 209.4 trillion soms ($17.5 billion) in the first five months of 2026, marking a 15.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

This was reflected in the statement published by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

As of June 1, the number of enterprises operating in the wholesale sector stood at 55,216, including 452 large companies and 54,764 small businesses and microfirms.

Large enterprises accounted for 68.2 trillion soms (about $5.7 billion) in turnover, posting 28.2% growth, while small businesses generated 141.2 trillion soms (approximately $11.8 billion), up 10.1% year-on-year. Small businesses retained a dominant 67.4% share of the wholesale market.

Regionally, the strongest wholesale trade growth was recorded in Navoi and Fergana, both at 19.7%, followed by Kashkadarya at 18.6% and Tashkent city at 18.4%. The slowest expansion was seen in Jizzakh and Namangan, where growth stood at 6.6%.

Analysis

Uzbekistan’s wholesale trade data points to both broad national growth and increasingly uneven regional dynamics. While the country’s total wholesale turnover expanded by 15.4% in January-May 2026, quarterly data shows that only four regions — Jizzakh, Kashkadarya, Fergana, and Khorezm — maintained uninterrupted month-on-month acceleration in the first quarter.

Among them, Jizzakh emerged as the strongest growth point, with wholesale trade growth surging from 110% in January to 125.3% in February, before jumping to 216.5% in March, according to the data published by Trend.This sharp acceleration suggests a rapid expansion of distribution channels or a major increase in commercial activity, potentially linked to industrial supply flows or regional infrastructure improvements.

A similar pattern in Kashkadarya — where growth rose from 114.9% to 172.2% over the quarter — signals strengthening trade networks in southern Uzbekistan, likely supported by energy, agriculture, and local manufacturing demand. Meanwhile, Fergana and Khorezm showed more moderate but consistent gains, reinforcing their role as active consumption and production hubs.

These regional trends matter because they show where wholesale activity is becoming more concentrated. While Uzbekistan’s wholesale sector remains dominated by small businesses, accounting for 67.4% of total turnover, faster growth among larger enterprises suggests that supply chains are gradually becoming more organized and centralized.

This comes as Uzbekistan continues broader economic transformation. Since 2017, structural reforms aimed at liberalization, privatization, and improving the business climate have helped sustain average GDP growth of around 6% annually, turning trade into one of the largest pillars of the economy. Wholesale and retail businesses now represent the largest share of the country’s more than 470,000 active enterprises, reflecting strong domestic demand and expanding logistics networks.

"In the longer term, this trend aligns with Uzbekistan’s 2030 development strategy, which prioritizes job creation, poverty reduction, and deeper integration into global markets. If wholesale trade continues expanding at current rates, particularly in high-growth regions, it could strengthen internal market connectivity and improve Uzbekistan’s competitiveness ahead of its expected accession to the World Trade Organization." according to Trend's analysis.