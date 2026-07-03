Tajikistan, Kuwait discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Tajikistan and Kuwait have discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation.

This was announced by the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA, following a meeting between Tajikistan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kuwait, Khusrav Noziri, and Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

According to the ministry, Khusrav Noziri, on the occasion of the beginning of his diplomatic tenure, presented copies of his credentials to the Kuwaiti foreign minister.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the State of Kuwait in November 2024," the statement said.

Ambassador Noziri conveyed greetings and messages from the leadership of Tajikistan to the leadership of Kuwait and expressed his readiness to contribute to the further strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Welcoming the new Tajik ambassador, the Kuwaiti foreign minister wished him success in carrying out his diplomatic duties.

Meanwhile, the meeting is expected to give fresh momentum to Tajik-Kuwaiti relations by facilitating the implementation of previously reached agreements and encouraging closer cooperation in political, economic, and investment areas.

The meeting is expected to accelerate the implementation of agreements reached during President Emomali Rahmon's 2024 visit to Kuwait and pave the way for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, development projects, and diplomatic engagement between the two countries.