Uzbekistan boosts startup ecosystem links with Georgia at business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Uzbekistan is expanding its integration into the global startup ecosystem through new partnerships with Georgia, following a series of agreements reached during the Uzbekistan–Georgia Business Forum in Tbilisi.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the forum was organized with the aim of strengthening trade, economic, investment, and industrial cooperation between the two countries and brought together representatives of governments, financial institutions, and business leaders.

The ministry emphasized that digital services emerged as one of the key priorities during the discussions, with the parties placing particular emphasis on expanding cooperation in areas such as financial technology, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, business process outsourcing (BPO), and the digital transformation of trade and logistics.

On the sidelines of the forum, IT Park Uzbekistan held a series of bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening startup ecosystems, attracting venture capital, and supporting the international expansion of technology companies.

One of the key meetings took place with Irakli Kashibadze, founder and chief executive officer of Future Laboratory.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation between the startup ecosystems of Uzbekistan and Georgia, as well as promoting Uzbekistan’s Land of Startups initiative among Georgian entrepreneurs and accelerator participants.

The parties also discussed preparing startups for international expansion, including investor readiness, market entry strategies, intellectual property protection, legal support, and access to international venture capital networks.

Meanwhile, the sides explored opportunities to use Future Laboratory’s experience in helping startups enter the U.S. market, organize joint demo days and investor meetings, and launch new initiatives to strengthen venture cooperation.

In a separate meeting, the IT Park Uzbekistan delegation held talks with Nodo Ivanidze, chief executive officer of Global Tech Weekend.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation following the successful Global Tech Weekend event in Tashkent, including the possibility of hosting the forum again in Uzbekistan in 2027.

“Strengthening international startup partnerships and expanding access to global venture networks remain key priorities for Uzbekistan’s innovation ecosystem,” IT Park Uzbekistan said.

The new agreements are expected to provide Uzbek startups with broader access to investors, mentors, and international markets, while deepening innovation cooperation between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.