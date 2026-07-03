Norway’s investment in Kazakhstan reaches $1.6B since 2005

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Norway has invested $1.6 billion in Kazakhstan's economy since 2005.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, citing a statement made during the fifth round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two nations.

According to the ministry, bilateral trade totaled $169.2 million in 2025, with Kazakhstan's exports reaching $7.8 million and imports from Norway amounting to $161.4 million.

The information indicates that the consultations were led by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov and Norway's State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eivind Petersson.

During the meeting, Issetov stressed the importance of further strengthening political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, reaffirming Kazakhstan's commitment to deepening its mutually beneficial dialogue with Norway.

The sides reviewed a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues, as well as current developments on the international agenda.

Particular attention was paid to measures aimed at boosting economic cooperation, expanding inter-parliamentary dialogue, and enhancing coordination within multilateral organizations.

Petersson praised the steady development of bilateral relations, describing Kazakhstan as Norway's key partner in Central Asia. He noted that the two countries share similar positions on many major multilateral issues.

At the conclusion of the consultations, the parties agreed to maintain close dialogue between their foreign ministries and continue strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of areas.