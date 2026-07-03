Wizz Air launches direct flights between Baku and Bratislava

Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to expand its route network. Starting 29 September 2026, Wizz Air, Europe's largest low-cost airline, will launch direct scheduled flights on the Bratislava – Baku – Bratislava route. The service will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The launch of the new route will further strengthen air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, create additional opportunities for leisure and business travel, and provide passengers with more affordable and convenient access to one of Central Europe's promising destinations. The new service marks another important step in the continued development of Heydar Aliyev International Airport's international route network.

Tickets for the flights are now available on the official Wizz Air website and through other sales channels.