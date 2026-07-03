Central Asia is critical focus for GHGSat - CEO (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Central Asia is a critical focus for GHGSat, the company's CEO Stephane Germain told Trend.

"Central Asia is a critical focus for GHGSat. The region holds some of the world's most significant natural gas reserves, and it is at an inflection point, simultaneously expanding production capacity and deepening commitments to emissions reduction," he said.

Germain highlighted that combination creates exactly the kind of environment where the company's technology delivers the most value.

"Turkmenistan in particular has taken steps that signal real readiness to engage: a national methane reduction roadmap, active participation in multilateral programs, and a demonstrated willingness to use data and technology to drive accountability," he said.

According to him, these developments provide the foundation for building long-term cooperation focused on measurable emissions tracking and faster operational response to leaks.

For reference, GHGSat is a Canadian emissions-monitoring company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Montreal. The company operates one of the world's largest commercial satellite constellations dedicated to greenhouse gas monitoring. GHGSat's satellites monitor methane emissions in more than 85 countries and can detect emissions from individual industrial facilities, including oil and gas sites, coal mines and landfills.

The company provides emissions data to governments, regulators, international organizations and major energy companies, while its technology has been used in collaborations with organizations such as the UN, the International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO), ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, Total Energies, and Saudi Aramco. GHGSat has expanded its satellite fleet to 14 spacecraft, enabling near-daily monitoring of methane emissions worldwide.