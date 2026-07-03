Uzbekistan eyes olive industry growth under new Georgia partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Uzbekistan and Georgia are deepening agricultural cooperation following agreements reached during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Georgia.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the countries’ cooperation agreements under a new initiative are aimed at developing olive cultivation in Uzbekistan.

As part of the partnership, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Global Olive Corporation signed a memorandum of cooperation to support the expansion of the country’s olive sector.

Under the agreement, the sides plan to increase olive plantation areas in Uzbekistan to 2,000 hectares by 2030, establish a modern olive processing and olive oil production facility, introduce advanced agricultural technologies, and attract investment into the sector.

“Today, pilot testing and initial fieldwork have already been launched, and the first practical projects are being implemented step by step,” the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The memorandum is expected to strengthen agricultural ties between Uzbekistan and Georgia, while accelerating technology transfer, investment inflows, and the long-term development of Uzbekistan’s olive industry.

Global Olive Corporation (GOC) is a Georgia-based agricultural company focused on large-scale olive cultivation, olive oil production, and sustainable farming projects. The company combines traditional olive-growing practices with modern agrotechnologies and investment models. According to the company, it has already planted over 1 million olive trees and aims to expand to 100 million trees globally in the long term. GOC has been actively expanding into Central Asia, including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, helping introduce industrial-scale olive farming to the region.