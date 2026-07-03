Kazakhstan drafts roadmap to speed up nationwide gasification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Kazakhstan has begun developing a comprehensive roadmap aimed at increasing the country's gasification rate to 80%.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, speaking at a joint session of Parliament, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for accelerating the nationwide gasification program and raising the share of the population with access to natural gas to 80%. In response to the presidential directive, the Ministry of Energy has launched work on a strategic roadmap that will outline phased measures to achieve the target.

Moreover, the ministry notes that Kazakhstan's gasification program is currently being implemented under the country's General Gasification Scheme through 2035, which is designed to improve living standards, support regional development, and strengthen the country's energy security.

Meanwhile, a total of 84 gas supply projects were completed in 2025, providing natural gas access to more than 354,000 residents across 94 settlements. During the year, around 2,000 kilometers of gas distribution networks were built.

As a result, the number of people with access to natural gas reached 13.1 million out of Kazakhstan's total population of 20.5 million by the end of 2025. In 2026, ongoing gas transportation infrastructure projects are expected to extend natural gas access to an additional 36,000 people.

The ministry further noted that the roadmap will serve as the country's key strategic document for accelerating gasification. Its implementation is expected to significantly expand access to natural gas, help achieve the 80% target, improve the quality of life, and create additional conditions for the sustainable socio-economic development of Kazakhstan's regions.