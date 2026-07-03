Azerbaijan amends procedure for issuing insurance payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Insurance payments will be paid not based on the determination of the insured's disability, but according to the degree of loss of professional ability to work in Azerbaijan.

This issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On compulsory insurance against loss of professional ability to work as a result of accidents in production and occupational diseases", which is on the agenda of the meeting of the Parliament's Labor and Social Policy Committee held in a videoconference format today.

Thus, according to the relevant article of the law, the degree of loss of professional ability to work is an expression of the percentage of the continuous loss of professional ability to work that the insured had before the occurrence of the insured event.

In this regard, in order to assess the payment of insurance compensation for an insured event according to a single criterion, it is proposed to link the lump-sum insurance payment not with the determination of the disability of the insured person who suffered as a result of the insured event, but with the degree of loss of professional ability.

That is, the lump-sum insurance payment will be made when the degree of loss of professional ability of the insured person who suffered as a result of the insured event is determined, without specifying the next examination period.

Loss of professional ability also includes the determination of disability, that is, the loss of body functions.