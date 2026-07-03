AzerGold introduces silver bullion to the domestic market for the first time

"AzerGold" CJSC has commenced the sale of 999.9 fineness silver bullion produced from local raw materials for the first time. The initiative aims to meet the domestic demand for silver bullion through local production and expand investment opportunities.

In recent years, the rapid development of green energy technologies and the significantly increased use of silver in the electronics industry have further strengthened the strategic role of this precious metal in the global market. Concurrently, the growing demand for silver in international markets has created favorable conditions for it to occupy a more attractive position among investment assets.

The introduction of silver bullion to the market, besides contributing to the expansion of the value chain, aims to establish an alternative investment tool for citizens. In the initial stage, the products are offered to consumers in weights of 250, 500, and 1000 grams. In the next stage, the production of new varieties in various weight categories is planned, considering market demand, investor interest, and consumer preferences.

It should be noted that the buyback of silver bullion in the national currency will also be carried out at the Sales and Exchange Center. These products will be repurchased from consumers based on the daily official exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with a 10% premium applied to the metal value of the bullion.

The silver bullion is available to buyers at the Sales and Exchange Center located at 3 Bulbul Avenue, Baku, as well as via the online sales platform www.azergold.gift.