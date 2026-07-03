Azerbaijan, UN explore stronger cooperation on road safety (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Jean Todt, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, to discuss ways to deepen cooperation.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry, it was reported that during the meeting, the parties discussed ways to improve road safety, protect pedestrians and other road users, and expand international cooperation in this area.

At the same time, in the course of the meeting, detailed information was presented on the reforms carried out and efforts to ensure road safety in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan joined the United Nations on March 2, 1992, shortly after regaining independence. Since then, the country has maintained a robust partnership with the organization, participating actively in various UN agencies, including UNESCO, UNICEF, and the UN Development Programme, to advance sustainable development, human capital growth, and environmental initiatives across the nation. Currently, Azerbaijan and the UN collaborate extensively across sustainable development, climate action, humanitarian aid, and transport. Their partnership is currently guided by the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2026–2030, which focuses on inclusive socio-economic growth, climate resilience, and the green transition.