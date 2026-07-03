Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for July 3.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9459 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0363 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1915 manat,'' the information indicates.