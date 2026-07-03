  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 3

Economy News 3 July 2026 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 3
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for July 3.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9459 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0363 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1915 manat,'' the information indicates.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9459

AUD

1.1795

BYN

0.6095

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1101

CZK

0.0804

CNY

0.2507

DKK

0.2603

GEL

0.6442

HKD

0.2168

INR

0.0178

GBP

2.2721

SEK

0.1762

CHF

2.1185

ILS

0.5676

CAD

1.2001

KWD

5.4781

KZT

0.3588

QAR

0.4663

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5497

MDL

0.0963

NOK

0.1732

UZS

0.0142

PKR

0.6111

PLN

0.454

RON

0.3716

RUB

2.1915

RSD

0.0166

SGD

1.3166

SAR

0.4527

xdr

2.308

TRY

0.0363

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0379

JPY

1.0552

NZD

0.9713

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more