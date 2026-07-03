Turkmenistan and ILO discuss expanding practical cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Turkmenistan and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have discussed expanding practical cooperation.

This was reported by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Corinne Vargha, Director of the ILO's International Labour Standards Department.

"The sides confirmed their readiness to further develop practical cooperation, including on issues related to the opening of an ILO representation in Turkmenistan," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation, noting that collaboration with the ILO contributes to the improvement of Turkmenistan's labour legislation, the development of social dialogue, and the implementation of international labour standards.

The sides also highlighted the importance of implementing the 2026 Roadmap for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ILO.

During the meeting, the parties noted the growing cooperation between the National Centre of Trade Unions of Turkmenistan and the ILO's Bureau for Workers' Activities (ACTRAV), aimed at promoting social dialogue and international labour standards.

The ministry added that both sides reaffirmed their interest in strengthening cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the International Labour Organization has intensified over the past year, with the sides placing greater emphasis on aligning national labour legislation with international standards and expanding practical cooperation. In April 2026, they reviewed the implementation of the 2026 Cooperation Roadmap, describing it as a key instrument for delivering concrete and measurable outcomes, while also discussing the expansion of the ILO's institutional presence in Turkmenistan.

The partnership has also broadened through new technical initiatives. In May 2026, the ILO and the European Union launched a joint project in Turkmenistan focused on promoting decent work and preventing child and forced labour, particularly in the cotton sector. The initiative is aligned with the ILO-Government Cooperation Roadmap, Turkmenistan's Labour Market Development Concept through 2030, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030.