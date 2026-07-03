Azerbaijan announces innovation for compulsory medical insurance rollout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Operations related to the application of compulsory medical insurance will be carried out electronically in Azerbaijan.

This issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On medical insurance", which is on the agenda of the meeting of the Parliament Committee on Labor and Social Policy held today in a videoconference format.

The draft law envisages making the following amendments:

adding the concept of compulsory medical insurance fund to the law "On medical insurance";

determining the legal basis for the implementation of operations related to the application of compulsory medical insurance electronically through the information system of the body determined by the relevant executive authority

dispensing of medicines used in outpatient settings to insured persons by pharmacy organizations based on an electronic prescription transmitted to that information system;

Creating a compulsory medical insurance certificate in electronic form in that information system.

The term "compulsory health insurance fund" shall mean a state-owned, purpose-built state financial fund managed by a body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority and having an independent budget outside the state budget.

As a result of the adoption of the project, the legal basis for electronic services in the field of compulsory health insurance will be improved, the provision of medicines used in outpatient settings based on electronic prescriptions will be regulated by legislation, and the creation of a compulsory health insurance certificate in electronic form will be ensured, as well as the legal regulation on the assessment of rehabilitation opportunities for persons with disabilities will be adjusted to the redistribution of powers in the field of providing rehabilitation services.