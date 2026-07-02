Azerbaijan and Switzerland discuss expansion of financial cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Expanding financial cooperation has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on its X social media account.

"During a working visit to Tashkent, a delegation led by CBA First Deputy Chairman Aliyar Mammadyarov met with a delegation led by Swiss National Bank Governor Martin Schlegel, State Secretary for International Financial Affairs Christoph König, and State Secretary for Economic Affairs Pietro Lazzerini.

At the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland and exchanged views on global and regional economic processes, the current macroeconomic situation in Azerbaijan, and the development dynamics of the country's financial sector," the report said.

According to the CBA, the parties also discussed opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, representatives of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) told Trend in an exclusive interview that Switzerland has been implementing a new regional program for 2026-2029 in the South Caucasus region.

According to the secretariat, projects in Azerbaijan are focused on macroeconomic support, improving the framework conditions for the private sector, and enhancing the business environment,

"Since the beginning of this year, Switzerland has been implementing a new regional program for 2026-2029 in the South Caucasus region, which builds on the results of previous programs and at the same time strengthens the focus on priority areas. The overall objective of the program is to promote human security and sustainable peace, develop civic engagement and democratic institutions, enhance climate resilience, and ensure sustainable management of natural resources, as well as promote inclusive and "green" economic opportunities.

Given the importance of this agenda, climate resilience is both a separate priority area and a cross-cutting theme of the program, which means that climate aspects are systematically integrated into all projects," the secretariat reported.

In addition, it was noted that SECO is currently implementing programs in Azerbaijan aimed at expanding access to finance for the rural population and supporting innovation for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as selectively promoting macroeconomic stability.

"Through regional programs, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation supports the initiative to create a network of geoparks in the South Caucasus, which will not only protect biodiversity and geological heritage, but also promote sustainable sources of income and regional cooperation.

Taking into account the budget, Switzerland is considering the possibility of launching new projects which, if implemented, will take climate sustainability into account as a key priority of the 2026-2029 program," SECO reports.

According to the information, SECO maintains close coordination with Swiss companies and relevant business associations and encourages private sector participation where appropriate.

In addition, it was emphasized that SECO is simultaneously promoting the creation of a favorable business environment aimed at strengthening the role of private enterprise through its regional cooperation program.

"SECO pays particular attention to the modernization and diversification of the financial sector, as well as the strengthening of public finance management, drawing on Swiss experience.

The initiatives supported have already yielded tangible results, including improved quality and accessibility of advisory services for agricultural SMEs, as well as the introduction of new e-services that have significantly reduced costs.

SECO's goal is to consolidate and build on these achievements in the coming years," the secretariat said.