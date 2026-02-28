Switzerland set to continue regional dev't programs in Azerbaijan - SECO (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Switzerland is taking a regional approach in the South Caucasus. Projects in Azerbaijan are focused on macroeconomic support, improving the framework conditions for the private sector, and enhancing the business environment, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) told Trend.

"Since the beginning of this year, Switzerland has been implementing a new regional program for 2026-2029 in the South Caucasus region, which builds on the results of previous programs and at the same time strengthens the focus on priority areas. The overall objective of the program is to promote human security and sustainable peace, develop civic engagement and democratic institutions, enhance climate resilience, and ensure sustainable management of natural resources, as well as promote inclusive and "green" economic opportunities.

Given the importance of this agenda, climate resilience is both a separate priority area and a cross-cutting theme of the program, which means that climate aspects are systematically integrated into all projects," the secretariat reports.

In addition, it is noted that SECO is currently implementing programs in Azerbaijan aimed at expanding access to finance for the rural population and supporting innovation for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as selectively promoting macroeconomic stability.

"Through regional programs, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation supports the initiative to create a network of geoparks in the South Caucasus, which will not only protect biodiversity and geological heritage, but also promote sustainable sources of income and regional cooperation.

Taking into account the budget, Switzerland is considering the possibility of launching new projects which, if implemented, will take climate sustainability into account as a key priority of the 2026-2029 program," SECO reports.

According to the information, SECO maintains close coordination with Swiss companies and relevant business associations and encourages private sector participation where appropriate.

In addition, it is emphasized that SECO is simultaneously promoting the creation of a favorable business environment aimed at strengthening the role of private enterprise through its regional cooperation program.

Opportunities for more active participation by Swiss companies are also being discussed through bilateral government channels and with business associations such as chambers of commerce and industry, and Switzerland Global Enterprise.

The upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be a good platform for establishing business contacts in an area where Swiss companies and academia can offer their expertise. Similarly, the development of logistics along transit corridors is also of potential interest to leading Swiss companies.

According to the information, the final decision on investments is made by the companies themselves.

"SECO pays particular attention to the modernization and diversification of the financial sector, as well as the strengthening of public finance management, drawing on Swiss experience.

The initiatives supported have already yielded tangible results, including improved quality and accessibility of advisory services for agricultural SMEs, as well as the introduction of new e-services that have significantly reduced costs.

SECO's goal is to consolidate and build on these achievements in the coming years," the secretariat says.