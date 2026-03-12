Turkmenistan's Lebap region boosts meat production in early 2026
Livestock farmers in Turkmenistan’s Lebap Region have increased meat production in the first two months of the year, reflecting the continued development of the country’s livestock sector and growing agricultural output.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy