Charles Michel warns excessive energy dependence raises risks of pressure and threats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Excessive dependence in the energy sector increases the risks of pressure and threats, said Charles Michel, Honorary President of the Council of the European Union (EU), Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Michel noted that the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, paid a visit to Azerbaijan yesterday.

“I am confident that this visit will help determine priorities both in Azerbaijan and in Europe. It will also clarify what we can do together and help identify common projects and shared interests,” he said.

Michel emphasized that this is particularly important under current circumstances.

“On the one hand, we must acknowledge that we may have certain differences. However, these differences should not hinder cooperation and coordination on shared interests,” he noted.

He also stressed that energy can sometimes be used as a tool of pressure.

“There may be attempts to use energy to intimidate, exert pressure, and demonstrate hostile positions toward other parties,” Michel said.

According to him, this is precisely why many countries and regions are seeking to diversify cooperation in the energy sector.

“When there is excessive dependence, the risks of threats, blackmail, and pressure increase,” he added.

Michel also pointed out that several countries in this region play an important role in the energy sector and are capable of ensuring stability and predictability.

“This is particularly significant under the current circumstances,” he said.

