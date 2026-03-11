President Ilham Aliyev approves rules for diplomatic service recruitment competition

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The rules for conducting the competition for admission to the diplomatic service have been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the “Rules for Conducting the Diplomatic Service Recruitment Competition” and the “Procedure for Verifying Documents of Candidates Before the Interview” have been officially confirmed.

The rules stipulate that the competition will be conducted based on principles of fairness and transparency. It will include a written examination and an interview. The written examination will be organized by the State Examination Center upon the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), while the interview stage will be conducted directly by the MFA.

The competition will be organized according to the higher education specialty classifications set by the Cabinet of Ministers. It will cover groups in the humanities and social sciences, economics and management, as well as specialties related to public health, state security and administration, public safety and administration, and border security and administration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel