Ex-EU President addresses multipolarity and diminishing power of multilateralism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The world has become more multipolar than ever, yet multilateralism today is weaker than in the past, former President of the European Union (EU) Council Charles Michel said at a press conference within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, which will be held on March 12-14, Trend reports.

"The world has become more multipolar than ever, and at the same time, we see that multilateralism is probably weaker than ever. We also witness intense competition among major powers. Across the globe, more and more countries are participating in these processes. This is a long-term trend that we have been observing for several years," Michel stated.

He noted that in addition to traditional competition in the energy sector, new areas of rivalry are emerging.

"In the field of natural resources, we see that through technology and the renewed focus on nuclear energy, new arenas are developing where countries and powers compete with one another," he said.

Michel added that medium-sized states are emerging that do not wish to align solely with a single great power. These countries aim to diversify their partnerships to create more opportunities and greater resilience.

Furthermore, the official emphasized that the Baku Global Forum provides an important platform to improve mutual understanding and take constructive steps amid current global challenges.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel