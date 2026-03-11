President of Timor-Leste to attend 13th Global Baku Forum

President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, José Ramos-Horta, arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

During his visit, President Ramos-Horta was welcomed by the center's secretary general. The two exchanged greetings and briefly discussed current issues.

The President of Timor-Leste is among the world leaders and high-ranking guests attending the forum, which will focus on global challenges, multilateral cooperation, and international security issues.