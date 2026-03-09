Azerbaijan sheds light on new data on evacuees from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The evacuation of citizens from Iran, including both Azerbaijanis and nationals of other countries, continues amid ongoing regional tensions, Trend reports.

From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 to 07:00 (GMT+4) on March 9, a total of 1,918 people were safely evacuated from Iran.

The evacuees included 541 citizens of China, 314 citizens of Azerbaijan, 290 citizens of Russia, 173 citizens of Tajikistan, 123 citizens of Pakistan, 57 citizens of Oman, 44 citizens of Italy, 32 citizens of Indonesia, 26 citizens of Spain, 26 citizens of Iran, 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia, 17 citizens of Japan, 16 citizens of France, 14 citizens of Germany, 13 citizens of Georgia, 13 citizens of Hungary, 12 citizens of Uzbekistan, 10 citizens of Bulgaria, 10 citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo, 10 citizens of Nigeria, 8 citizens of Brazil, 8 citizens of Great Britain, 8 citizens of Kazakhstan, and 7 citizens of Belarus.

The list also includes 6 citizens each from Slovakia, the UAE, Belgium, and Canada; 5 citizens each from Afghanistan, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Romania, and Austria; 4 citizens each from Jordan, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Türkiye, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Bangladesh; 3 citizens each from the Philippines, Qatar, Mexico, Finland, and Croatia; 2 citizens each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan, India, Cyprus, Slovenia, and Sweden; and 1 citizen each from Poland, Australia, Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, and the United States.

On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s 3rd Supreme Leader by majority vote. Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed along with members of his family during military airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28.

Following the 2nd round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States the previous day have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

