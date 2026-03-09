OECD identifies key priorities for co-op with Kyrgyzstan in 2026 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, several strategic priorities have been identified for deepening cooperation between the Organisation for Economic Сooperation and Development (OECD) and Kyrgyzstan, a representative of the OECD told Trend.

A representative of the organisation noted that strengthening trade and transport connectivity remains essential to reduce barriers, harmonize procedures, and integrate the country more fully into regional and global markets.

"Expanding work on critical minerals will help ensure transparent governance and attract responsible investment in this high-potential sector. Promoting green growth is another key direction," the OECD representative said.

Highlighting areas where cooperation with Kyrgyzstan has shown the most progress, the representative pointed to the digitalisation of public services and digital trade procedures.

"These efforts have streamlined administrative processes, improved transparency, and reduced costs for businesses by making cross-border trade faster and more efficient. Kyrgyzstan is among the leading reformers in terms of trade facilitation in the Europe and Central Asia region, according to a recent OECD publication," the organisation noted.

Moreover, it was also highlighted that in 2025 the OECD closely collaborated with partners, including the EU, ADB, EBRD, GIZ, the World Bank, the IMF, and ITC, to avoid duplication, enhance impact, and ensure alignment with Kyrgyzstan’s national strategies.

"This cooperation focused on coordinating project activities with government reforms through regular consultations, participation in workshops, and the exchange of analytical materials, ensuring coherence and complementarity of initiatives," the OECD concluded.