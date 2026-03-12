Kazakhstan sees growth in trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reached $2.242 billion in 2025, reflecting a 25.9% increase compared to the $1.781 billion recorded in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan shows that the trade dynamics were driven by a strong expansion in both export and import operations. Within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kyrgyzstan accounts for a 7.3% share of Kazakhstan's trade with the bloc.

In the broader regional context, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EAEU member states in 2025 totaled $30.893 billion, representing a slight 0.1% decrease in nominal terms compared to 2024. Within the EAEU, Russia led the share with 88.6%, followed by Kyrgyzstan, Belarus (3.9%), and Armenia (0.2%). Total EAEU exports stood at $10.12 billion (down 8.3%), while imports reached $20.76 billion (up 4.4%).

Overall, Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover in 2025 amounted to $143.888 billion, a 1.3% increase in nominal terms compared to 2024. This growth was driven by a 7.4% rise in total imports, which reached $64.847 billion, offsetting a 3.2% decline in total exports, which amounted to $79.041 billion.