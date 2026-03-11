Iran and Pakistan address growing military tensions in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif discussed the military escalation in the region, Trend reports.

According to the information, the discussion took place during a telephone conversation between the parties.

During the phone call, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the international community and international organizations to investigate the root causes of the military airstrikes on Iran and the onset of the war.

Pezeshkian stated that the lack of an investigation would negatively affect the current situation in the field of international security.

The Iranian president stressed that Iran has no intention of attacking countries in the region or engaging in confrontation with them.

During a telephone conversation, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and congratulated Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as the new leader.

Since negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program did not lead to a concrete agreement, on February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In response, Iran has since been striking Israel and U.S. military targets in the region with missiles and drones.

On the first day of the military airstrikes on Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, the Iranian Assembly of Experts unanimously elected Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei's son, Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as Iran's third supreme leader.

From March 1 through March 5, the conflict expanded to include various countries in the Middle East.

According to the U.S., at least eight people were killed, and more than 140 were injured.

The conflict also seriously threatened the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Due to security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices on the world market rose sharply, and a number of countries urged their citizens to leave the region.